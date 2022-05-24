Denmark and Vietnam in people-to-people exchange

Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi of Vietnam met with Danish counterparts recently where he suggested that Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Association (DAVIFO) co-ordinate with relevant agencies to organize forums for young people of both countries to serve as a nucleus for bilateral ties.

Areas where this would make a big impact would be in activities such as cuisine festivals, photo exhibitions and dialogues between prestigious writers and artist and audiences to promote the Vietnamese and Danish cultures, he said at meeting on 17 May with DAVIFO President, Trine Glue Doan.

The DAVIFO president also briefed Nghi on a number of DAVIFO projects in Vietnam, covering the supply of medical equipment to local hospitals and support to disadvantaged children.