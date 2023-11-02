Denmark / General news

Denmark drops charges against former minister and former spy chief

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Danish prosecutors reported on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 that Denmark decided to drop charges against a Former minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen and former head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service Lars Findsen due to incapability to present classified information in court.

“The classified information is crucial to the cases. Without the ability to present them in court, the prosecution has no chance to meet the burden of proof,” the Prosecution Authority said in the statement.

Frederiksen and Findsen had been charged under a rarely used section of the penal code that carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. Both of them have denied any wrongdoing since they were charged, according to Reuters.

Source: Reuters

