Scandinavian Airlines resumes direct flights between Copenhagen and Bangkok

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) launched direct flights from Copenhagen, Denmark to Bangkok, Thailand after a ten-year absence.

“Thailand and the Scandinavian countries have a long history of friendship and cooperation and returning with a direct route is a true pleasure,” said SAS Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Verhagen.

“The Bangkok route will offer a perfect entry point for wider Thailand and Asia and be a great option for both business and leisure travelers. Thailand is a favorite destination among many passengers during the winter season and a lot of Scandinavians see Thailand as their home away from home,” he added.

The inaugural flight, SAS Flight SK973 took off from Kastrup Airport on Monday, 30 October 2023 and was welcomed by a team of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport the next day.

“We are thrilled that SAS has chosen to come back to Thailand. This marks a new chapter of our relationship…We proudly welcome all SAS customers from Scandinavia countries to Thailand.” said Mrs. Orn Doungchan, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Stockholm Office.

SAS will operate a three-times weekly service to Bangkok. The flight SK973 runs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, departing from C at 11:35 PM and arriving in Bangkok at 5:10 PM the following day.

White the return flight, SK974, will leave Bangkok every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 11:50 PM, arriving in Copenhagen at 06:40 AM the following day.

As part of its winter 2023/2024 program, SAS will use the Airbus A350 aircraft, offering passengers a unique and more sustainable travel experience across three classes – SAS Business, SAS Plus and SAS Go. This aircraft has a much lower fuel consumption and up to 30 percent lower CO2 emissions than previous comparable aircraft, according to TAT.

