Celebrate “Cake Day” with some homemade bakery in town

Two days ago, the 26th of November every year was considered “National Cake Day.” If we traced back, cakes were believed to have been made since the Ancient Greek and Egyptian era. While some people said they originated from the Vikings living in modern-day Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Ever since, cakes have become traditional dessert for special occasions such as birthdays, graduations, Christmas as well as after-dinner-go-to on typical nights. Nowadays, cakes are easier to purchase, for instance, you can get a slice of classic chocolate cake by walking to a convenience store or a supermarket.

This saves you time and puts a stop on craving, however, if you look at the nutritional chart on the back of the cake box, you might be surprised, not in a good way, how many substances you have not heard about before. They may be edible chemicals or preservative substances which if consumed too much for a longer period of time can pose danger to your health.

Therefore, the trend of consuming more homemade bakery and organic food in general has been interesting among many people for some time. “Forest Bake,” a homemade bakery hidden away in the woods, is one of the choices for sweet tooths who appreciate homemade goods as much as aesthetic food presentation.

At Forest Bake, there are bread, buns, cookies, cakes, and many other seasonal specials the baker family have adapted from Scottish and international recipes and also come up themselves. Surely, the bakery pays close attention to their ingredients, no-artificial additions, and hygiene.

On Cake Day, having some cake or other kind of desserts is encouraged to bring some joy to life, but please be mindful about what you eat also, and if homemade bakeries are available in your town, it would not be a bad idea to give them a try.

For anyone who is interested in visiting Forest Bake, it is located in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

All images taken by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana.