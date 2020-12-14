Danish embassy Singapore planted 2040 trees across Asia

“We are now carbon neutral!” announced the Royal Danish Embassy in Singapore on 3 December 2020.

“In what could be seen as an early Christmas gift to the environment, the embassy has planted 2040 trees through local reforestation projects across Asia to protect biodiversity and create jobs in some of the region’s poorest areas. While thrilled to be officially carbon neutral, we are fully aware that tree planting cannot stand alone as the remedy to climate challenges. More than anything, green progress through partnerships is the way forward.”

“Sustainable Danish competencies are part of the solution and together with progressive partners like Singapore we are pushing ahead on green international recovery. Last year, the Danish government set a target of reducing CO2 emissions by 70% in 2030 and reach CO2 neutrality in 2050. That’s a lot! And when you consider that Denmark is already one of the most climate friendly countries in the world, it might even sound like a moon-shot. But to most Danes, this is the only shot we get.”

“Entering the new year in carbon neutral manner, we are excited to continue the green collaboration and pursue the high ambitions with dedicated friends and partners in 2021.”