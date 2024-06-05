Denmark help install wind-measuring devices in the Philippines

There have been installed two light detection and ranging devices in Camarines Sur with help from the Danish Government and among others, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The two devices will be able to measure wind speed using laser technology. The devices are shortened to the initials LIDARs.

​”Installing the LIDARs, which are non-intrusive wind measurement devices, is a project milestone, as we are concurrently ramping up our other activities to progress the development of our projects in a manner that safeguards the environment and the community,” Rune Damgaard, CIP’s offshore wind Co-CEO for the Philippines, said.

The launching of the devices were held on 30 June 2025 where the Dansih Ambassador to Manila, Franz Mellbin, attended.

Source: Manila Bulletin