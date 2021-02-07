Cambodia, China, Denmark, General news, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Denmark introduces mandatory test and 10 days isolation upon entry

According to an announcement from the Danish Ministry of Affairs, Denmark has introduced increased restrictions upon arrival in order to limit the spread of new virus variants and prevent the accelerated spread of more infectious virus variants. 

This means that all persons entering Denmark will be required to be tested and subsequently isolated for 10 days. The new rules will take effect from Sunday, 7 February 2021.

Read the complete overview Mandatory testing and isolation after entry into Denmark

 

