Denmark, Norway and Thailand temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine

Denmark, Norway, and Thailand have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine until more clarity in regards to the possible connection to possible blood clots is revealed, Ritzau reports.

Denmark has reported one death shortly after a person had received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. So far, 142,102 people in Denmark have received the first of two doses of the Swedish-British vaccine. Based on a precautionary principle, the use of the vaccine has therefore been suspended in Denmark for two weeks, while it is being investigated whether there may be a connection between the vaccine and blood clots.

Six other countries including Thailand, Norway, Italy, Austria, and Estonia have also partially suspended the use of the vaccine.

Bloomberg reports that according to the plan, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and several members of his government was supposed to have the first dose of the vaccine on Friday, but this plan is now being postponed.

AstraZeneca denies that the risk of blood clots increases with the use of the company’s covid-19 vaccine.

In a company statement, AstraZeneca states that, “An analysis of our data has not shown any increased risk of blood clots in the lungs or deep veins within any age group, gender, in any party or in any country that has used AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine. In fact, the registered number of these incidents is significantly lower among those vaccinated than what is to be expected among the population as a whole.”

According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), there is also no indication that vaccinated people experience more blood in comparison to the general population.