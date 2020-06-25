Denmark reopens several visa application centers in Asia

After three months of suspension, several Danish Consular authorities have resumed their acceptance of visa applications, reports Schengen Visa Info News.

You can file an application for a Danish student visa, work visa and residence permit in the Visa Applications Centers (VACS) in Bangkok (Thailand), Taipei (Taiwan) and Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon (Vietnam).

The VAC in Manila (the Philippines) will only accept applications for residence, work permits, re-entry permit (expect for au pairs) and seafarers, according to Schengen Visa Info News.

The Visa Application Center in Shanghai is accepting applications for residence permit and students visa.

The VFS Global, a company that serves governments and embassies, advises that if one wishes to apply for a one of the allowed visas, one should book an appointment as many VACS don’t accommodate walk-in-applicants anymore.

Source: Schengen Visa Info News