Denmark’s desire to form energy efficient alliance with China on the table at upcoming global conference

Ahead of the International Energy Agency’ (IEA) 7th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency to be hosted by the small Danish town of Sonderborg between 7 and 9 June, local business and political leaders have expressed a desire for Denmark to form an energy efficiency alliance with China in light of the recent global events affecting energy supply.

Kim Fausing, CEO of Danfoss, said that the global market leader in heating technology, Denmark, as one of the world’s most energy-efficient countries should join forces with China, which in turn is a global leader in solar, wind and hydro generation.

With this, it is noted that a Chinese way of approaching business and a known philosophy is that “the greenest energy is the energy we don’t use”.

Fausing is impressed by how the Chinese proverb “Kai Yuan Jie Liu” applies to financial management, the article said. The proverb literally translates as “to open a water source and reduce outflow.” As an idiom it means “to increase income and save on spending.”

He said: “We must use energy in a smarter way and energy efficiency aims at reducing the amount of energy we use.”