Design Center of the Philippines and the Danish Index Project kicked-off workshop series

The Design Center of the Philippines (DTI) and The Index Project from Copenhagen recently kicked off their “Design to Improve Life: The Compass Workshop Series”.

DTI shares that participants in the newest batch of the workshop series are trailblazers and changemakers from 12 Regions across the Philippines who were all welcomed by Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez during the opening ceremony on 27 January.

Moreover, DTI explains that in support of DTI’s key priorities focusing on achieving Sustainable Resilience and pushing for Inclusive Innovation, the program, spearheaded by Design Center, is a 3 phase workshop that aims to culminate in 30 fully-fledged certified trainers where design thinking methodologies and sustainability are the core components of creating solutions to real-world local and global needs and problems.

The Design to Improve Life workshop series provides a platform not just to learn new skills but also an opportunity to work closely and learn from a wide range of perspectives in partnership with Denmark’s The Index Project, the DTI – Competitiveness Innovation Group, and the DTI – Regional Operations Group.

The Embassy of Denmark in Manila proudly supports the workshop series and says in a statement: “With a strong tradition for human-centered design, Denmark believes in the potential of design to create innovative and sustainable solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues.”