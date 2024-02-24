China / International relations / Norway

Norwegian PM wants to deepen ties with China

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store, expressed interest in expanding cooperation with China on issues such as energy and climate change. The Prime Minister was participating in the yearly Kirkenes Conference in Northern Norway 21 February 2024 when he spoke on the subject.

Jonas Ghar Store highlighted China’s global influence and important role in the world economy, and said China and Norway must work together in order to ensure climate goals and peace. According to Jonas Gahr Store there are a number of areas, where the countries can bilaterally enhance cooperation.

The annual Kirkenes Conference in Northern Norway was held the first time in 2008 and is focusing on the development of Northern Norway and the adjacent regions. Political, business and agendas of social progress are discussed at the event.

Source: Xinhua

