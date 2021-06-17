Danish engineer pioneered electricity from windmills

On 15 June 2021 the embassy of Denmark in Thailand announced:

Today we celebrate GlobalWindDay2021.

Did you know that one of the wind power pioneers was Danish?

His name was Poul La Cour and back in 1891 he built the first windmill producing electricity in Askov, Denmark (Jutland).

Since then Denmark has been a pioneer in exploring the possibilities of wind power and in 2019 Denmark’s wind power sector produced about 46% of Denmark’s total electricity consumption.

Get to know more of Poul La Cour Foundation here.