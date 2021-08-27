Discover Danish & EU Premium food products at various supermarkets across Singapore

As part of the EU “More than Food” Campaign, you can now test your taste buds with a selection of Danish & EU Premium food products available at various supermarkets across Singapore in the coming days.

Europe is home to some of the tastiest and most inspiring food in the world. Safety, Authenticity, Diversity, and high quality are the key characteristics of European products.

Discover unique and delicious Danish and European products as part of the EU “More than Food” Campaign between 27 August to 29 August at Valley Point FairPrice Finest Singapore and Clementi Mall FairPrice Finest in Singapore.

Find more information about the campaign here