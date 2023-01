The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) invites any interested attendees to join the event, “TFCC Special: Security or Safety” on Friday, 6 January 2023 at 6 pm, Trattoria Delina, Soi Ruam Rudee, Bangkok.

The event would feature “Totti Karpela” who has 36 years of experience, he would examine various aspects of security and safety as well as share some practical tips on the topics.

For attending, please register here.