Work start on wind power plant in Dak Nong province of Vietnam

An opening ceremony of the 11th wind power plant, developed by Asia Energy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Thailand’s Super Energy Corporation Public Company Limited, was held on Wednesday, 4 January 2023 in Dak Song district, Dak Nong province, Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony was Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Trong Yen.

According to VN Express, Yen said that the project will contribute to promoting local socio-economic development via job generation as well as provide additional electricity for the national grid.

The total investment of the wind power plant is nearly VND1.7 trillion ($72.4 million). It is expected to start commercial operation in December 2024 and produce as much to 173,000 MWh annually.

Source: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/economy/work-starts-on-72-4m-wind-power-plant-in-central-highlands-province-4556580.html