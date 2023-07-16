Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Norway / Sweden

Electricity prices in Europe fall below zero due to rise of renewable energy

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Electricity prices across Europe are expected to fall below zero this weekend due to the rise of renewable energy from a surge of summer winds.

According to Bloomberg, the negative prices aren’t new, but are happening more frequently this summer after Europeans added a record amount of solar panels to the power grid last year to cut demand for expensive natural gas.

“Negative pricing is an important signal in the electricity system to incentivize flexibility and storage, which is critical to a modern-day electricity system,” said Tom Haddon, a consultant at Arcadis LLP based in Cardiff. “At the moment negative pricing is a bug, but it should be a feature.”

The risk is that a prolonged slump in prices could undermine the case for future investments, add costs for consumers and waste energy that could be used to cut demand for polluting alternatives.

Therefore, the only way to address the issues is for both power systems and power consumption to adapt.

Source: https://www.autoblog.com/2023/07/15/european-power-prices-fall-below-zero-with-green-power-boom/

Related posts:

Volvo Cars Chengdu car plant powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity SNAP continues to work on its battery energy storage system in the Philippines Norway to support the Philippines in renewable energy development Norway supports Thailand on future of energy

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *