Danish-Vietnamese Naomi is a Student assistance at the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore

In June this year, Naomi Nha Pham joined the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore as a student assistant and in a recent post, the Embassy shared a bit about her background and work for the Embassy in Singapore ahead of her graduation at the end of the year.

Naomi is from Denmark, with Vietnamese roots. She holds a bachelor’s degree in International Business in Asia from Copenhagen Business School. Currently, Naomi is doing a full-time master’s degree in Management (MiM) at Singapore Management University.

Naomi is no newcomer to Asia and for the past five years, she has lived and studied in Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong. She speaks Danish, English, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

Regarding her work at the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, Naomi has explored different paths and interests within the trade and public diplomacy – and plenty of work related to the green agenda, which she finds very interesting and meaningful.

After graduating, Naomi plans to explore the business environment in Singapore and Southeast Asia further. She is passionate about business development and sustainability and hopes to start a career within those areas after graduation.