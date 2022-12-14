Denmark / General news / Singapore

Danish violinist, Anna Agafia Egholm, in tonight’s Singapore Violin Competition 2022 final

SIVC finalist, Anna Agafia Egholm, will perform at the Grand Final of the tonight, 14 December, at the Victoria Hall. Image: Anna Agafia

Embassy of Denmark in Singapore announces Danish violinist, Anna Agafia Egholm, is in the final of the Singapore Violin Competition (SIVC).

Anna has performed solo, chamber and contemporary over three preceding rounds and has distinguished herself from 26 competitors and will perform at the SIVC Grand Final tonight, 14 December, at the Victoria Hall.

The finalists represent some of the best young violinists in the world and each finalist will preform a full concert accompanied by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra conducted by Joshua Kangming Tan.

The SIVC gathers a world-leading jury and a diverse music programme including both classic and contemporary composers. The SIVC candidates compete for prizes worth more than $110,000.

The Embassy states it is proud to have Anna representing Denmark and wishes her all the best at the final.

You can stream the Grand Final at 7 PM, on Medici.tv here: https://www.medici.tv/en/concerts/2022-singapore-international-violin-competition-grand-final?fbclid=IwAR1EaCRZNWOgkj7dXoFYXdkFcRUERIAe3oLIRaDR2TU86XlHDv7hyCLjBS8

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG

