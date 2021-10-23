Embassy of Sweden in Manilla announces Swedish scholarship opportunity

The Embassy of Sweden in Manilla has announced that the SI Scholarship for Global Professionals 2022-2023 is now published.

SI Scholarship is a fully funded international scholarship program for master’s level studies in Sweden. The focus of the program is to create future global leaders that will contribute to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and contribute to a positive and sustainable development in their home countries and regions.

The scholarship is available for citizens from: Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines and Vietnam along with 37 other countries.

The Swedish Institute who administrates the scholarship describes the qualities that their looking for as such:

We are looking for ambitious professionals who want to make a difference by working with issues that contribute to a just and sustainable development in their home country and region. Applicants should also have a clear idea of how the study program in Sweden would benefit their home country or region. Priority will be given to applicants with a strong and relevant professional background and demonstrated leadership experience.

The scholarship will be open for applications on February 10.

Find out more about the scholarship here.