Embassy of Sweden opens temporary Visa application Center in Bangkok

On 6 August, The Embassy of Sweden Bangkok announced the opening of their Visa Application Centre operated by VFS (Thailand) Ltd. in Bangkok. According to the statement, from 9 August, VFS Bangkok will temporarily be open at the Trendy Building to receive Schengen visa applications by appointment only.

The Visa Application Center is located at Trendy Building, 8th Floor, Sukhumvit Soi 13, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110

Submission hours: Mondays and Wednesdays at 08.00 – 12.00 and 13.00 – 14.30

The site provides information on procedures applicable to Thai residents who wish to apply for a Schengen Visa not exceeding 90 days to travel to Sweden.