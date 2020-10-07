RECOFTC, CIFOR and Sweden launch the Forest Landscape Governance Research Network

On 1 October 2020, RECOFTC launched an initiative to build the research capacity of universities in Southeast Asia to foster good forest governance.

Funded by Sweden, the project will develop a strong network of researchers dedicated to strengthening rights, reducing poverty and inequity, and realizing sustainable development. The two-year initiative will benefit more than 190 million people living in and around forest landscapes in Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Viet Nam.

David Ganz, executive director of RECOFTC said “Forests are vital to life on Earth. Yet, they are under increasing pressure in Southeast Asia from unsustainable economic development, climate change, demographic shifts and conflicts over tenure and land use. The Forest Landscape Governance Research Network will multiply the power of research to support governments and the people of Southeast Asia to overcome these challenges.”