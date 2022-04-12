Equinor’s Johan Castberg FPSO arrives in Norway from Singapore 

The Johan Castberg FPSO vessel Bømlafjorden arrived on 8 April in Norway. The vessel was built in Singapore by Sembcorp Marine and the arrival in Norway happened approximately two years later than the original plan as it was meant to leave the shipping yard in Singapore in the spring of 2020.

Media E24 writes that the construction of the Johan Castberg FPSO vessel in Singapore has not been without problems and the pandemic has also contributed to delays.

The journey of about 12,500 nautical miles or 23,150 kilometers, began on 17 February and the vessel was transported by the vessel Boka Vanguard.

The Johan Castberg vessel is 313 meters long and 55 meters wide. The ship can store 1.1 million barrels of oil. Upon final completion at Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord, the plan is for the vessel to be towed onto the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea in early 2024. Production will start late the same year.

According to Equinor, the field has a balance sheet price of $ 35. According to estimates, there are between 450 and 650 million barrels of oil equivalent in the field, which has a life expectancy of 30 years.