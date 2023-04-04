Ericsson to collaborate with Intel on 5G in Malaysia

Swedish tele company Ericsson and American technology company Intel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The two are to collaborate on the development of 5G use cases that can accelerate digitalization in Malaysia.

Ericsson said in a statement on Monday, that the firm and Intel will collaborate on their respective technology expertise. The cooperation is meant to show how communications service providers can accelerate 5G adoption and expand their business-to-business engagements based on 5G use-cases.

The project involves working on the benefits of digitalization for emerging economies and the role 5G connectivity can have in building a sustainable and resilient digital economy.

“Ericsson’s collaboration with Intel in Malaysia will contribute to the adoption of 5G and development of the local ecosystem that will in turn drive Malaysia’s digital transformation,” said Head of Ericsson Malaysia, David Hägerbro.

According to Hägerbro, this collaboration will also ensure Malaysia has an advantage compared to other markets in the region when it comes to foreign investment.

“With the increasing digitalization of our society and economy, 5G is becoming a fundamental component to drive innovation across all business segments,” he added.

Source: technode.global