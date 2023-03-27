Business in Asia / Denmark / Finland / Sweden / Textile / Vietnam

Vietnam textile and garment firms switching to green production to suit EU partners

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Textile and garment firms in Vietnam are proceeding in switching to green production to suit requirements from its EU partners.

Annually, the EU imports over 4 billion USD worth of textiles and garments from Vietnam.

From now to 2050, the EU will issue new rules on textile and garment products, with a focus on green ones, said Le Tien Truong, Chairman of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex).

According to the Vietnam Plus, the Hanoi Textile & Garment Joint Stock Corporation (Hanosimex) and the Hansae group of the Republic of Korea will be the first in Vietnam’s textile and garment industry to make a historic turning point with the formation of a complete supply chain, from yarn making, weaving, dying to sewing, particularly for recycled products.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/textile-garment-firms-switching-to-green-production/250258.vnp

