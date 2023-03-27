Vietnam textile and garment firms switching to green production to suit EU partners

Textile and garment firms in Vietnam are proceeding in switching to green production to suit requirements from its EU partners.

Annually, the EU imports over 4 billion USD worth of textiles and garments from Vietnam.

From now to 2050, the EU will issue new rules on textile and garment products, with a focus on green ones, said Le Tien Truong, Chairman of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex).

According to the Vietnam Plus, the Hanoi Textile & Garment Joint Stock Corporation (Hanosimex) and the Hansae group of the Republic of Korea will be the first in Vietnam’s textile and garment industry to make a historic turning point with the formation of a complete supply chain, from yarn making, weaving, dying to sewing, particularly for recycled products.

