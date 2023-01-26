EUROCHAM Malaysia emphasizes member B. Braun as part of anniversary celebrations

In connection with the celebration of its 50th year in Malaysia, EUROCHAM Malaysia presented its Platinum Corporate Partner CEO Profile the President and member of the Management Board of B. Braun Asia Pacific, Mr. Lam Chee Hong.

The Chamber said, the 50 years could not have been reached without the strong proof of talents driving the performances of B. Braun.

Mr. Lam is responsible for B. Braun’s pharmaceutical and medicinal technology business.

The Chamber said it, together with B. Braun, will work continuously to strive bolster alliances within the EU-MY as well as enhance the healthcare sector in Malaysia.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/