Community news / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / Iceland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

EUROCHAM Malaysia emphasizes member B. Braun as part of anniversary celebrations

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
B. Braun supplies the global healthcare market with products for anesthesia, intensive medicine, cardiology, extracorporeal blood treatment, and surgery. Image: EUROCHAM Malaysia

In connection with the celebration of its 50th year in Malaysia, EUROCHAM Malaysia presented its Platinum Corporate Partner CEO Profile the President and member of the Management Board of B. Braun Asia Pacific, Mr. Lam Chee Hong.

The Chamber said, the 50 years could not have been reached without the strong proof of talents driving the performances of B. Braun.

Mr. Lam is responsible for B. Braun’s pharmaceutical and medicinal technology business.

The Chamber said it, together with B. Braun, will work continuously to strive bolster alliances within the EU-MY as well as enhance the healthcare sector in Malaysia.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/

Related posts:

MDBC invites to Parliament briefing on New Prime Minister: End of Political Polarization EuroCham and Partners host talks on Budget 2021 in the Time of Crisis and Political Compromise EUROCHAM Malaysia successfully executed Hi-Tea Session with MITI EUROCHAM Malaysia on courtesy visit at MDEC

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *