In the name of the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, go get screened girls!

EUROCHAM Malaysia would like you to know about the very important Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

The Chamber has shared the information on behalf of its member, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, who, in connection with the Cervical Cancer Awareness month aims to raise more awareness about cervical cancer in general and the importance of HPV vaccinations.

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable types of cancer and the best way to early diagnose the decease is via regular screenings.

It is estimated, that more than 900 people were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2022. The average age at diagnosis is 49 years old.

Cervical cancer is the growth of abnormal cells in the lining of the cervix. The most common cervical cancer is squamous cell carcinoma, accounting for 70% of cases. Adenocarcinoma is less common (about 25% of cases) and more difficult to diagnose because it starts higher in the cervix.

Although this sounds alarming, the incidence of cervical cancer has significantly decreased since National Cervical Screening Programmes have been rolled out throughout the world and national Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine programmes was introduced. In Malaysia, the HPV Immunization Programme was launched in August 2010 as a part of the National Immunization Programme (NIP).

There’s simply no excuse for not getting screened.

You can book a cervical cancer screening at the nearest KPJ Specialist Hospital by following the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdT8SLoGlCCZ_wsxTYzBN7dIwJcK84ORXu3CSnGsXPRFeXj2g/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2Vtho8iB-DTQY20TbAyBa1KxdY-vgHxpU9Iz6glKTdLoEukH_hvcJLqjg

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/