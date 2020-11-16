Finland participating in European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020



The embassy of Finland announced on 11 November 2020

“We are excited to participate in the European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020!“

The Magic Life of V, starring Veeran maaginen elämä, by director Tonislav Hristov, will be screened in

Hanoi, 21/11, 8pm, National Cinema Center

Hue, 26/11, 8pm, Cinestar Cinema

Can Tho, 29/11, 8pm, Lotte Ninh Kieu Cinema

Ho Chi Minh City, 02/12, 8pm, Cinestar Quoc Thanh Cinema

See more information on the festival from here

and more information on the film from here and here