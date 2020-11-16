Finland participating in European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020

The embassy of Finland announced on 11 November 2020
“We are excited to participate in the European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020!“
The Magic Life of V, starring Veeran maaginen elämä, by director Tonislav Hristov, will be screened in
Hanoi, 21/11, 8pm, National Cinema Center
Hue, 26/11, 8pm, Cinestar Cinema
Can Tho, 29/11, 8pm, Lotte Ninh Kieu Cinema
Ho Chi Minh City, 02/12, 8pm, Cinestar Quoc Thanh Cinema
