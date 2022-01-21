Experience award-winning Finnish opera in Hong Kong this spring 

This spring, you can enjoy award-winning Finnish opera in Hong Kong when the opera experience ‘Laila – An Immersive and Interactive Opera Experience’ opens its doors from 25 February until 3 April 2022 at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, Star Ferry Central.

Laila.hkaf is an immersive and interactive opera experience, in which the audience gets to co-create the show. The music and visual texture evolve and change in interaction with the audience, challenging us to encounter people’s hopes, fears, and anxieties related to the unknown future.

The opera experience is co-produced by Finnish National Opera and Ballet and Hong Kong Arts Festival and the work’s sound is a recorded interpretation by the opera singers and orchestra musicians of the Finnish National Opera.

The experience is free but registration is needed. Find more information here