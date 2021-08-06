Famous Swedish musician Anders Petterson has died

Swedish musician and former member of the popular country band “Lasse Stefanz”, Anders Pettersson, has died after a long spell of sickness, Aftonbladet writes.

Anders Pettersson joined the Lasse Stefanz in 1971 after he was headhunted by the other bandmembers shortly after the band’s formation. From there the band slowly rose to fame.

In 1981 they appeared in the Swedish television show “New old”. Six months later their “Oh Julie” song where leading the Swedish music charts and their record was selling gold. Anders Pettersson where in tears when he where handed the gold record, he later told.

Anders became a revered musician and after 40 successful years he moved to Thailand, where he also spent his last days.

Lead singer of Lasse Stefanz, Olle Jönsson, is now mourning the loss of his friend and former keyboardist.

“It is a very sad day. He truly was a big part of the wonderful story we been part of, in both ups and downs. But he always had a good heart. You can sum it all up by saying, that Anders was the archetype of a happy musician and a good friend I’ve had since I stopped school,” Olle Jönsson says.

Anders Petterson died at 69.