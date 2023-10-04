Famous Swedish pianist in Vietnam for jazz concert

World famous jazz pianist and Swede Håkan Andersson Rydin is in Vietnam, where he will be playing at the National Academy of Music on 7 October 2023.

Håkan Rydin formed the jazz group ‘Nexus’ with his two Swedish friends, and they performed more than a thousand concerts between 1972 and 1992. They made three records and performed at several international jazz festivals, on radio and foreign TV shows.

Rydin has also played alongside the American singer Kim Parker, has written two books in Swedish on playing piano by the ear, and was the first jazz musician to perform at the Great Theatre in Beijing, China.

On Monday, 2 October, he arrived in Vietnam some days ahead of his performance, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the VNAM Jazz Department.

He will be joined by many other artists at the fifth Jazz & Friends concert, which will take place on Saturday, 7 October, at the main hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM).

Finally, Rydin will also host a lecture with students of the VNAM next week.

Source: The Voice of Vietnam