Faroe Islands cooperate with China on environmentally friendly ships

The Faroese shipping company Smyril Line has signed a contract with the Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles for cooperating on building two environmentally friendly so-called roll-on/roll-off ships. The Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen is also joining the collaboration to ensure the ships are meeting the international emission standards and are suitable for the route between Europe, the Faroe Islands and Iceland. The ships are going to sail on e-methanol, which Smyril Lines consider to be the best green energy choice for the future.

According to plan the ships will start sailing in 2026, where they will join the current network of Smyril Line ships. Comparing the new ships to the existing fleet, the ships will emit less per transported ton. The ships will have a battery system and have the possibility for shore power, which means that the port operations can be completed without emissions.

In January 2024 Smyril Line received a roll-on/roll-off vessel Seagard from Bore, a Finnish shipping company. The vessel was renamed Glyvursnes and makes up the sixth vessel in the Faroese fleet.

Source: offshore-energy.biz