Faroe islands telecom company and PM did not feel any pressure from China regarding Huawei

The Chinese embassy in Denmark tweeted that “the Chinese Ambassador to Denmark performed his normal duties when discussing with the Faroese government about the relations between two countries.”

The tweet also accused the US of bullying Huawei, the Chinese company, and therefore the Chinese ambassador had to ensure fair treatment, according to CPH post online on 7th January 2020.

“Huawei is a private company. It is also a Chinese company. When the US openly uses its state power to bully Huawei and blatantly threaten the Faroe Islands in Faroese and Danish newspapers, it is the duty of Chinese ambassador to ensure that Huawei gets fair and indiscriminate treatment in Denmark. The Ambassador did not make any threat, nor did he hear any such complaint from the Faroese side.”

And it has since been reported by DR that Ambassador Feng met representatives of the the Faroese telecommunication company Føroya Tele, which will ultimately decide whether Huawei should be the 5G supplier.

However, Føroya Tele insists that no pressure was applied and that the talks were a “natural” part of a “normal” company presentation.

As for the Faroe Islands situation, Bárður á Steig Nielsen, the Faroese de facto prime minister, has also denied having felt pressured by the Chinese ambassador.

“It’s a conversation between two countries and it’s not something the public needs to know about,” Nielsen told DR Nyheder.

However, when asked whether ‘the Chinese ambassador has told him that a future trade deal is at stake depending on who will deliver 5G to the Faroe Islands, Nielsen could neither affirm nor deny.

“The only thing I have to say about it is that I have not felt threatened or pressured by the Chinese authorities” replied Neilsen.