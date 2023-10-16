Filipino-Norwegian artist Hillari talks about her journey as musician

Filipino-Norwegian artist, Hillari Alison appeared on Live CNN Philippines with Christine Jacob Sandejas on Monday, 16 October 2023, talking about her journey in the music industry and her first recent debut EP, “How Is Your Soul?”

Hilari was born in Norway but was raised in the Philippines for a few years. She said her passion for music has always been there. With her path in being a world-class musician, she said:

“It all started in 2022 when my team and I spent an entire year establishing my image as an artist without releasing any music. But we did some live shows,…” back in Oslo to learn about what to do and not in order to “get the experience of being on stage in my blood.”

Her debut EP, “How Is Your Soul?” released in the beginning of this year successfully led her to performing at Norway’s largest festival, Øyafestivalen and winning Norway’s NRK P3 “Untouched” Artist of 2023.

Hilari’s genre of music is known in her own term as “Soul Stress,” which is the genres of Soul and R&B. “Honestly, I feel like the genre picked me,” she said.

“I really love music that uplifts the spirit and soul,” which clearly influenced the songs she put out.

Having five songs in the EP including “Gracious,” “Hopeful,” “Loyal,” “Desperate Soul,” and “Fall into Place,” she is currently working with Filipino artist like Jolianne Salvado on her remix version of the song “Loyal.” The remix will be released on 20 October 2023.

Hilari recently had a performance last week in a city of the Philippines where she got to meet the Norwegian Ambassador to Manila Christian Halaas Lyster. She will also have more acoustic live shows in Cebu and Quezon City coming up, she added.

Source: CNN Philippines