Filipino wife and mother shares moment of joy found in Finland

Praise, a Filipino wife and mother living in Finland shared a moment of joy she found abroad which reminded her of home. She has been in the Nordic country for four months working in a corporate job.

Outside her daily schedule, Praise has a passion for sharing her experiences on her YouTube channel, “Praise On The Spot.”

Recently, she shared a new video, “A Taste of Home in Finland: Finding Filipino Flavors Abroad” on her channel. She was excited to find an Asian market, Oikko and went exploring.

The shop sells various types of products and ingredients of Asian cuisines. “As I walked here I felt happy. They remind me of home, right here in Finland,” Praise said.

She expressed her appreciation on how food can remind one of their heritage and was grateful to shop for some of her favorites.

“These snacks and spices make me think of home. I can’t wait to cook some Filipino food with them,” she continued.

After moving from the Philippines and settling in a new country, learning to adapt to new cultures is inevitable, however, “little things like these make living in another country feel more special,” Praise said.

