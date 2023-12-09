Danes share about science of happiness in Vietnam

“The Science of Happiness” event was held in Hanoi on Saturday, 9 December 2023 by the Danish Embassy in Vietnam and Ashui.com for Danes to share perspectives on happiness with Vietnamese people.

Danish senior analyst at the Happiness Research Institute, Catarina Lachmund has put the results of the study “The Happy Danes” together in an informative photo exhibition to share with participants. Also, insights on the topic of happiness were shared by Phan Dang, journalist and authors of many books.

Questions like Does prosperity determine the level of happiness? How does work-life balance contribute to our mental health and happiness? What effect does belief have on happiness? What makes Danish or Vietnamese people happy? Are there any differences between Vietnam and Denmark in terms of perception of happiness?, and more meant to be explored at the event.

According to the embassy, the program was aimed to promote understanding between Denmark and Vietnam about each other’s culture and values.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam