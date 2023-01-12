CCA Singapore and EU Delegation celebrates diversity by collaborating on cross-regional artistic exhibition

The NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore and the EU Delegation to Singapore has launched a collaborative project, SEA Air, in celebration of diversity and connectivity.

The exhibition broadcasts arts inspired by European- and Southeast Asian heritage and presents works from three different artist – Indonesian Citra Sasmita, Cambodian Vuth Lyno and Malyasian Hoo Fan Chon – each residing in European countries, Finland, Belgium and France, for shorter or longer periods

Hoo Fan Chon, a Malaysian artist living in Suomenlinna, Finland, for three months while experiencing and discovering styles of living and creating art has contributed to the exhibition. The Embassy highlights how especially the colour of salmons sparked Hoo’s interest while living in Finland, and that his work now represents a combination of Chinese and Finnish culture.

The Embassy further said the exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to experience a cross-regional artistic project in Singapore.

The Exhibition is open from 11 January to 5 February 2023.

Additional information: https://ntu.ccasingapore.org/

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore