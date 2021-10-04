Finland and Thailand sign MOU on cooperation in circular Economy

On 29th September, The Ministry of Industry together with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Circular Economy affairs between Finland and Thailand.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Thailand, the cooperation aims to promote and enhance bilateral understanding and cooperation in the Circular Economy as well as bringing solutions to climate change and resource sustainability.

Following the cooperation agreement, the parties will host a series of Thai-Finnish expert mini-webinars on hot CE topics, the Embassy adds.