Nordic countries are promising markets for Vietnam agricultural products

Nordic countries like Sweden, Norway, and Denmark are the promising markets for Vietnam’s agricultural products such as seafood, coffee, and more.

Due to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Vietnamese exporters can directly ship their products to the region for higher prices without using intermediaries, reported the Vietnam Plus.

Vietnam’s exports of tra fish and black tiger shrimp have won a large market share, particularly in Sweden, as in the first five months of 2023, Vietnam shipped about 6.7 million USD worth of seafood to the country.

Additionally, Vietnam’s aquatic products are in high demand in Norway and Denmark. Vietnam shipped about 252.57 million USD worth of seafood to Norway in the first five months of this year and over 17.2 million USD to Denmark.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Sweden, coffee, fruit, cashew, and rubber are also promising products of Vietnam in the Nordic market.

In the first five months of 2023, Vietnam sold nearly 986,000 USD worth of fruit and vegetables to Norway, up 4.2% year on year, along with nearly 3.2 million USD worth of cashew, a rise of 6.2%.

It is widely known that the Nordic countries like Sweden, Norway, and Denmark are high on organic products consumption and focus on green future and sustainability.

Therefore, the Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Sweden and Northern Europe, Nguyen Thi Hoang Thuy urged Vietnamese businesses to adopt the green and transparency methods which value the environment as much as business’s growth.

