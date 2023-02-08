Finland hoping to improve economic ties to Taiwan

Mikko Karna, chairman of the Finnish Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group, and Finnish lawmaker Tom Packalen met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday, February 7.

Karna said, it was an honor to be invited to Taiwan, adding that Finland should build more ties with Taiwan – especially economic ones, stating that “Taiwan is a significant economic actor in East Asia.”

The two countries are “small, but smart partners” that can contribute to international development, he said.

Karna also emphasized Finland’s support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. He added, that it is crucial to matters regarding health, security, and the wellbeing of the Taiwanese population and the region.

President Tsai Ing-wen said, that the delegation’s visit was very meaningful for the growing relationship between Taiwan and Finland. She then added, that the bilateral trade between them grew 30 percent in 2021, compared to the previous year.

Taiwan and Finland held their seventh bilateral trade talks in Taipei in December 2022, discussing green energy transition, energy resources and digitalization.

The two countries will continue to work on increasing industrial cooperation and expand exchanges to strengthen the democratic resilience, President Tsai said.

Source: taipeitimes.com