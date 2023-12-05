Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Denmark

Chinese XPeng places third in Denmark’s 2024 Car of the Year

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, XPeng Motors, secured the third position in Denmark’s Car of the Year 2024 awards with its XPeng G9 SUV. The recipients were announced by the association of Danish Motor Journalists last week.

The award recognizes vehicles demonstrating outstanding qualities and innovative advancements.

XPeng’s managing director, Jens Olsen, expressed gratitude for the recognition. He stated that reaching the top 3 in Denmark’s Car of the Year 2024 is a significant achievement for the brand.

Shares of XPEV increased by 2.70% on Monday.

