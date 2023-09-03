Northern Lights have made third order for Chinese CO2 transport ship

Northern Lights, a commercial carbon transport and storage company started as a partnership between Norwegian Equinor, British Shell and Thailand’s TotalEnergies, has ordered its third CO2 transport ship from China.

Construction on the company’s first two orders is still ongoing. The order is in response to an increasing demand for cross-border CO2 transport and storage.

Northern Lights expects to be the first company that will transport captured CO2 from Norway and across Europe. The company has reported that they are on schedule to start operations in 2024.

Work on the first two vessels began at the Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co. shipyard in China back in November 2022.

Each vessel will be approximately 426 feet in length and has inbuild designed pressurized tanks. Each will have a capacity for 7,500 cbm of liquified CO2, which will be transported at a temperature of -26°C . In addition to their ability to transport CO2, the ships are designed to operate on LNG fuel and will have a rotor for wind-assisted propulsion.

The first two ships are scheduled for delivery in 2024. The third ship will have the same characteristics but the company has not yet reported when it will be delivered.

Source: maritime-executive.com