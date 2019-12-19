Finland signed MOU to build carbon neutral municipalities in Vietnam

Finnish Ministry of the Environment’s Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Institute of Natural Resources and Environment Training on the building of carbon neutral municipalities (HINKU) and held a consultation seminar on the project, in Hanoi on 16th December 2019

Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam said at the signing:

“Finland has helped Vietnam with issues regarding waste-to-energy process, policymaking and hydrometeorology over the past years.”

“A large number of cities have adopted the model and taken the lead in reducing greenhouse gas emission and fighting climate change,” said the Finnish ambassador.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan lauded the HINKU model, which has proved successful in Finland since 2008, with an aim to reduce greenhouse gas emission to 80 percent by 2030.

Mr. Vo said “the project will be piloted in the central city of Da Nang and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to promote the development of eco-friendly and smart cities, towards fulfilling the national environment targets.”

“The MoU signing also creates favourable conditions for joint work across education, training, and science-technology research,” Mr. Vo added.