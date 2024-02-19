Children in Finland are less shortsighted than in China

Only 24 % of children in Finland are shortsighted whereas over 80% of 18-year olds in China are. Scientists suggest this has something to do with the schooling system and everyday life of the children in Finland.

Scientists point to the fact that Finnish children in general spend less time in a classroom and have more time outside, than an average Chinese student. Generally children from Southeast Asia have a very high level of shortsightedness.

A similar study was conducted 20 years ago, and the amount of Finnish children who were shortsighted is roughly the same as today. Indicating that the total amount isn’t getting higher in Finland, whereas globally shortsightedness (Myopia) is experiencing an explosive growth.

Source: www.yle.fi