Job opening as Inspector at the Finnish Embassy in Hanoi

Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking for an inspector for the East Asian and Oceania unit (ASA-10) for a permanent position starting from 1.11.2020.

As part of the Southeast Asia team, the inspector is responsible for implementing the development policy transit strategy with Vietnam and promoting its goals together with Southeast Asia team leader and the Finnish Embassy in Hanoi.

The inspector is responsible for project management in Vietnam and supports the synergies of development cooperation and Team Finland work. He is also responsible for documenting the transit and sharing best practices at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The inspector represents the department in working groups and processes related to private sector instruments and trade and development, including preparing the positions of the department and Team Finland activities.

Please read here for more information.