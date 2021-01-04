FinnCham HK introduces new member: Primasia

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has introduced the latest work – “Meet the Member” – series with John Barclay, Founder & Managing Director at Primasia which is now available through FinnCham HK’s Youtube channel.

The announcement on 28 December 2020 through FinnCham HK Facebook page introduced Primasia Corporate Services Limited, a corporate services provider dedicated to helping businesses establish operations in Hong Kong, China and Singapore. The company offers a full range of incorporation, accounting and payroll services in both Hong Kong, China and Singapore and can tailor an integrated package based on clients’ specific requirements.

Find more information about Primasia and watch the ‘Meet the Member’ series with John Barclay via FinnCham HK on the following link