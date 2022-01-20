Norwegian Ambassador Morten Paulsen visited Sabah

Norway’s Ambassador to Malaysia Morten Paulsen has this week been visiting the Malaysian state Sabah which is located on the northern portion of Borneo.

During the visit, the Ambassador together with Mr. Arnfinn Unum from Scatec and the Norwegian Honorary Consul Anders Møller had a fruitful meeting with Invest Sabah.

The focus for the meeting was particularly on exploring possibilities for renewable energy, the Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said.

The Ambassador also had the pleasure to attend Sabah International Business Summit #SIBES2022. The theme of the summit was “Unlocking Sabah’s potential, unleashing business opportunities”, and stakeholders from the state government, private sector, and civil society discussed the future of Sabah’s economy, the Embassy said.