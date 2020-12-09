Finnish and Danish ambassadors hands credentials to King of Malaysia

The new Finnish Ambassador and the new Danish Ambassador to Malaysia handed on 8 December their credentials to the King of Malaysia, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. Another 10 foreign envoys to Malaysia likewise handed their credentials at Istana Negara, among others Ambassador Tran Viet Thai of Vietnam.

Before arriving to Malaysia, Ambassador Leino served as the director of the Unit for East Asia and Oceania at the Americas and Asia Department of Finland’s Foreign Ministry, while Ambassador Geelan was Denmark ambassador to Hungary.

Present at the ceremony was Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob.

Source: Bernama