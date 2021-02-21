Finnish Border Guard updated travel restriction guide

As of 27 February, residents of Thailand can travel to Finland without travel restrictions only when there is a direct flight and while taking into account the provisions on the entry of foreign nationals into Finland.

When traveling to Finland which involves transit through another country, only following traffic is permitted:

+residents returning to Finland

+return to or through other EU and Schengen countries

Essential reason

Please note that entry restrictions may be subject to change on short notice.

You can find the detailed information of the entry restrictions on the Finnish Border Guard’s website.