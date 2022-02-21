Finnish Consul service officer on hiking trails in China’s special administrative area in Hong Kong

In a recent blog post, Consul service officer Ksenia Sormunen talks about hiking trails in China’s special administrative area in Hong Kong and they are, according to her, “a paradise for day hikers”.

Ksenia Sormunen writes that few people know that about 70% of the area of ​​the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is nature and with the pandemic, hiking has become very popular in Hong Kong.

With public spaces closing their doors and the number of guests in various spaces limited, hiking has become one of the few hobbies in Hong Kong that is easily accessible. The SAR’s outdoor areas are the few public places where mask compulsion does not currently exist, Ksenia Sormunen says.

Moreover, Ksenia Sormunen shares that guidebooks usually only mention the most popular routes, except for specialized hiking literature. But there are official websites on the Internet (mainly the Hong Kong Tourism Board ) as well as blogs with good directions and pictures along the routes.

“I have received ideas and inspiration for future trips from the following blogs: Ms Travel Solo, Drone and Dslr, Journey Era, and Laugh Travel Eat. The blogs provide instructions on the length of the routes, starting and ending points, and what to consider along the route. The pictures in the blogs help you find the starting points of the routes. Once you find the right starting point, the paths are clearly marked, and getting lost is unlikely. I have also received route tips from other hikers I have come across on the trails.”

